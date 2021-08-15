Why Vikas Said No To a Documentary Offered to Him Before 'Buried Seeds'

Vikas Khanna, one of India's most celebrated chefs, responsible for putting India on the global map in the culinary world, spoke to The Quint about why he chose to do Buried Seeds and what keeps him going.

National Geographic has teamed up with the chef, this Independence Day, they bring you Buried Seeds, a film which tells the life story of Chef Vikas Khanna. The film traces the journey of Vikas Khanna from his beginnings as a child with misaligned feet to the man who took Indian cuisine to the world.