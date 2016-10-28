ADVERTISEMENT
More Than Mithais: This Diwali, Try These Six Easy Recipes
Here are a few DIY recipes for the festive weekend!
(This story was first published on 28 Oct 2016 and is being republished from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of Diwali.)
It’s Diwali. The city is lit up, the festive cheer is infectious and mithai dabbas have become a common sight. However, we have something to make your festive weekend even better – you can deck it with some mouth-watering dishes.
And, guess what? You can make them at the comfort of your home.
Thank us later!
Restaurant Style Pizza
Yummy Waffle Toppings
Chocolate Rum Balls
Triple Chocolate Brownies
Eggless Gulab Jamun Cheesecake
Mango Ice Cream
Published:
