The Whisky Won’t Let You Stay Up, The Coffee Won’t Let You Sleep! 

Presenting the Irish Holiday, a Christmassy take on Irish coffee.

Christmas is all about family gathered around bountiful tables, exchanging gifts, humming carols and soaking in that heady merriment. But what is Christmas without a holiday concoctions you cannot swear by? The Irish Holiday is Christmassy take on Irish coffee. It’s easy and super-quick to make and you can have it either warm or iced.

Ingredients for the Irish Holiday:

  • Espresso or French-press coffee
  • Brown sugar (1 tablespoon)
  • Whisky (60ml)
  • Whipped cream
  • Nutmeg
  • A cinnamon stick / Candy cane
A cocktail of whisky and coffee.
(Photo: The Quint)

How to make the Irish Holiday

  • Pour some espresso or French-press coffee
  • Add 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • Add a shot of whisky
  • Top up with a dollop of whipped cream
  • Grate some nutmeg over it
  • Garnish with a candy cane or a cinnamon stick
The Irish Holiday
(Photo: The Quint)

Recipe: Karina Aggarwal

Location Courtesy: Grappa Bar, Shangri-La's Eros Hotel

Cameraperson: Sanjoy Deb

Camera Assistant: Shiv Kumar Maurya

Multimedia Producer: Puneet Bhatia

