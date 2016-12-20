The Whisky Won’t Let You Stay Up, The Coffee Won’t Let You Sleep!
Presenting the Irish Holiday, a Christmassy take on Irish coffee.
Christmas is all about family gathered around bountiful tables, exchanging gifts, humming carols and soaking in that heady merriment. But what is Christmas without a holiday concoctions you cannot swear by? The Irish Holiday is Christmassy take on Irish coffee. It’s easy and super-quick to make and you can have it either warm or iced.
Ingredients for the Irish Holiday:
- Espresso or French-press coffee
- Brown sugar (1 tablespoon)
- Whisky (60ml)
- Whipped cream
- Nutmeg
- A cinnamon stick / Candy cane
How to make the Irish Holiday
- Pour some espresso or French-press coffee
- Add 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- Add a shot of whisky
- Top up with a dollop of whipped cream
- Grate some nutmeg over it
- Garnish with a candy cane or a cinnamon stick
Recipe: Karina Aggarwal
Location Courtesy: Grappa Bar, Shangri-La's Eros Hotel
Cameraperson: Sanjoy Deb
Camera Assistant: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Multimedia Producer: Puneet Bhatia
Published:
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!