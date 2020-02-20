We’ve Switched to Carton Milk at Home & It’s Been A Great Decision
At home, fitness is an integral part of our daily lifestyle. Both, my husband and I, believe in staying fit together as a couple. And honestly, it’s a lot fun. Motivating each other. Working out together. Keeping tabs on each other’s diets. We’re quite a team!
For a while now though, the quality of the milk that we were buying had become a cause of concern. Like a lot of you, we too received milk in plastic pouches that we thoroughly boiled before consuming. Both of us are milk lovers and unfailingly start our day with a bowl of corn flakes. That’s why when we came across frequent reports of milk contamination, it was quite unsettling.
We were quite worried if the quality of milk we were drinking was not as good. I once casually mentioned this to a friend and she narrated her experience of making the switch to Tetra Pak milk. She also told me that she gives it to her kids as well. That got me thinking.
This time though, I was in no mood to take any chances. After all, who wants to compromise on health? I googled about it, did my own research and then switched to Tetra Pak.
This might sound like an exaggeration, but believe me, I could tell the difference in quality instantly. Tetra Pak milk definitely tastes better. It’s a little sweeter and thicker than the milk we were buying all the while. In fact, this taste and quality remained consistent across every pack we consumed.
I was generally curious to know more so I looked up the internet. Turns out Tetra Pak comes in 6-layer packaging which keeps nutrients in the milk intact. This milk is processed through UHT technology that kills all bad microorganisms and gives it an extended shelf life. Therefore, it has no added preservatives. No wonder, I could sense a drastic improvement in the quality of milk.
Tetra Pak milk is quite convenient as well. You don’t have to depend on your doodhwala every day. Just stock your fridge with as many cartons as you need and you’re sorted. Rohit and I are both working professionals and lead a fast-paced lifestyle. It’s obviously tough for us to go out of our way to make healthy dietary choices. But with Tetra Pak milk, even this question does not arise. From your local kirana store to the nearest supermarket, it’s literally available everywhere. You don’t even have to boil it. Just have it straight from the carton or warm it a little if that’s how you like it.
You even get portion packs that are easy to carry around. There are times I’ve picked up a 200 ml pack on my way to work and had it on the go!
Furthermore, Tetra Pak cartons are made from materials that are fully recyclable. This way, they are not only safe for you, but for the environment as well.
So many benefits make me wonder why I didn’t switch to Tetra Pak milk earlier. Nevertheless, I’m glad I did now at least. It’s easily the best health choice I’ve made in a long time and is something I’d totally recommend you to do as well.
