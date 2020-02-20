We’ve Switched to Carton Milk at Home & It’s Been A Great Decision

At home, fitness is an integral part of our daily lifestyle. Both, my husband and I, believe in staying fit together as a couple. And honestly, it’s a lot fun. Motivating each other. Working out together. Keeping tabs on each other’s diets. We’re quite a team!

For a while now though, the quality of the milk that we were buying had become a cause of concern. Like a lot of you, we too received milk in plastic pouches that we thoroughly boiled before consuming. Both of us are milk lovers and unfailingly start our day with a bowl of corn flakes. That’s why when we came across frequent reports of milk contamination, it was quite unsettling.