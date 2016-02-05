Make Your Favourite Desi Laddus With a Nutella Twist

Nikita Hooper

Give your favourite desi laddus a Nutella twist. Follow these simple steps.

Nutella laddu.
(Photo: The Quint)

What You Need:

  • ½ cup nutella
  • 2-3 tbsp walnuts
  • 1 cup rice krispies
Mix well.
(Photo: The Quint)

How to Make It:

1) Warm Nutella in a glass bowl in the microwave for 1-2 minutes.

2) Add the rice crispies and walnuts to the melted Nutella and mix well.

3) Once everything is mixed well, roll the balls and place on a tray.

4) Keep the laddus in the fridge for 1 hour, until firm.

Roll into laddus.
(Photo: The Quint)

Eat! Slurp! Burp

(This story was first published on 5 February 2016 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of World Nutella Day.)

