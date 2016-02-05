Make Your Favourite Desi Laddus With a Nutella Twist
Give your favourite desi laddus a Nutella twist. Follow these simple steps.
What You Need:
- ½ cup nutella
- 2-3 tbsp walnuts
- 1 cup rice krispies
How to Make It:
1) Warm Nutella in a glass bowl in the microwave for 1-2 minutes.
2) Add the rice crispies and walnuts to the melted Nutella and mix well.
3) Once everything is mixed well, roll the balls and place on a tray.
4) Keep the laddus in the fridge for 1 hour, until firm.
Eat! Slurp! Burp
(This story was first published on 5 February 2016 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on the occasion of World Nutella Day.)