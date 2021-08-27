Vikas Khanna's Salad Recipe With Desi Tadka
Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna cooked up a quick and easy salad recipe
Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna cooked up a storm for The Quint from his studio in New York while promoting his film Buried Seeds, directed by Andrei Severny. Here's the recipe for his turnip green apple salad:
Ingredients
Bell pepper/capsicum
Panch Phoron (Cumin, Brown Mustard, Fenugreek, Nigella and Fennel)
Salt
Sugar
Yogurt
Turnip
Green Apple
Fennel seeds
Garlic powder
Coriander powder
Chilli powder
Recipe
Add panch phoron (spices from Bengal) to the oil pan
Roast bell pepper with the spices
Add 1 tsp of sugar, salt for taste
Tip: Don't overcook it.
Take it off the flame and then add 2 tbsp of yogurt
Blend it and keep it aside
Marinate turnip ribbons with grounded fennel seeds and salt
Marinate green apple with coriander powder, garlic powder and chilli powder
Roll them into cigars alternatively
Bake the turnip and green apple in a pre-heated oven at 300 degrees for 15 to 20 mins
Now plate it with the blended bell pepper pure and baked turnip and green apple
Your turnip green apple salad with desi tadka is ready to be served
The film Buried Seeds traces the journey of Vikas Khanna from his beginnings as a child with misaligned feet to the man who took Indian cuisine to the world. You can watch Buried Seeds on Disney+ Hotstar.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.