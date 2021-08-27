ADVERTISEMENT

Vikas Khanna's Salad Recipe With Desi Tadka

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna cooked up a quick and easy salad recipe

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna cooked up a storm for The Quint from his studio in New York while promoting his film Buried Seeds, directed by Andrei Severny. Here's the recipe for his turnip green apple salad:

Ingredients

  • Bell pepper/capsicum

  • Panch Phoron (Cumin, Brown Mustard, Fenugreek, Nigella and Fennel)

  • Salt

  • Sugar

  • Yogurt

  • Turnip

  • Green Apple

  • Fennel seeds

  • Garlic powder

  • Coriander powder

  • Chilli powder

Recipe

  • Add panch phoron (spices from Bengal) to the oil pan

  • Roast bell pepper with the spices

  • Add 1 tsp of sugar, salt for taste

    Tip: Don't overcook it.

  • Take it off the flame and then add 2 tbsp of yogurt

  • Blend it and keep it aside

  • Marinate turnip ribbons with grounded fennel seeds and salt

  • Marinate green apple with coriander powder, garlic powder and chilli powder

  • Roll them into cigars alternatively

  • Bake the turnip and green apple in a pre-heated oven at 300 degrees for 15 to 20 mins

  • Now plate it with the blended bell pepper pure and baked turnip and green apple

  • Your turnip green apple salad with desi tadka is ready to be served

The film Buried Seeds traces the journey of Vikas Khanna from his beginnings as a child with misaligned feet to the man who took Indian cuisine to the world. You can watch Buried Seeds on Disney+ Hotstar.

