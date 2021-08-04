Briefly Considered Leaving the Show: Masterchef Australia Winner Justin Narayan

Justin Narayan, a Fijian Indian youth pastor from Perth, clinched the title of Masterchef in season 13 of Masterchef Australia. Narayan beat Pete Campbell and Kishwar Chowdhury to win the coveted title.

In an interview with The Quint, he spoke about his journey in the Masterchef kitchen and a few of his favourites – ice cream, chilli, and his mum's chicken curry.