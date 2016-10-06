Eat, Eat And RepEat! This Puja, You Must Taste These Delicacies

(This article was first published on 6 October 2016. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the festival of Durga Puja.)

The festive season is here, fellas!

Celebrations have already kicked off to an overzealous start with Durga Puja at the helm of all festivities and what’ll follow in the coming months will only get grander and better.

Needless to say, Indian festivals go hand in hand with steaming hot delicacies and we just cannot get enough of them.

While all this happens, we shall leave no stone unturned till you leave everything at hand, and run from pillar-to-post till you land yourself one of these gastronomic delights.

Just kidding.

We’ll just tempt you enough to want to devour them at the end of each day. So here’s looking at some Bengali delicacies you could feast on this Pujo!