How To Cook up a Special Durga Puja Feast at Home

Craving for pujo food? Here's how you can cook up some special dishes at home.

Pujo is here and if you are not getting the pujo feels because you can't step out for some much needed pujo food, relax because we are here to give your soul, taste buds and stomach everything they've been missing. Food and travel writer Kalyan Karmarkar shows us how to cook up a Durga Pujo special meal at home.

The menu of the day is:

Basanti Pulao goy which gets its name because of it's colour. 'Basanti' means yellow. It is also called 'sweet pulao' because it comparatively sweeter than any other pulao you have ever tasted.

Macher Kali is a fish curry made during special occasions. It can be made with both rui and Katla maach. If you stay in a place where you can't find any of these fishes please feel free to opt for any local fish.

Chingri macher malai curry is prawns made in coconut milk. Malai doesn't mean cream here, the word 'malai; came from Malaysia. Bengalis who lived in Malaysia during British rule got this recipe home.

1. Basanti Pula

  1. Gobindo bhog or Ambe Mohor Or basmati 50g

  2. Cinnamon 2pcs

  3. Cardamom 3pcs

  4. Cloves 3pcs

  5. Bay leaf 1pc

  6. Turmeric 1/4 tsp (optional)

  7. Cumin seeds 1/2 tsp

  8. Curd 1 tbsp

  9. Saffron 4,5 shreds

  10. Raisins 1/2 tsp

  11. Split cashew 1/2 tsp

  12. Green chillies 2pcs

  13. Dried red chilli 1pcs

  14. Sugar 1/4 tsp

  15. Salt to taste

  16. Ghee 1 tbsp

RECIPE

  • Add ghee into the pan and when heated add bay leaf, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, cashew, raisins, green chillies, dried red chillies, sugar

  • Add the grated ginger or ginger paste and fry a little.

  • Add the cooked rice.

  • Stir gently to mix with the flavours.

  • Mix gently and cover the pot.

  • Turn off the flame.

2. Macher Kalia

  1. Katla Maach 600g

  2. Onion 1/2 medium finely chopped or paste

  3. Potato 1 medium chopped

  4. Ginger 1 tbsp

  5. Garlic 1/2 tbsp

  6. Garam masala powder 1 tsp

  7. Coriander powder 1/2 tsp

  8. Cumin powder 1/2 tsp

  9. Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

  10. Kashmiri Red chilli powder 1 tsp

  11. Pepper powder 1/2 tsp

  12. Cumin seeds 1/4 tsp

  13. raisins 1/2 tsp

  14. unsalted cashews 1/2 tsp

  15. Mustard oil 2 tbsp

  16. Cinnamon 2pcs

  17. Cardamom 2pcs 2

  18. Cloves 2pcs

  19. Bay leaf 2pcs

  20. Green chillies 3pcs

  21. Red chilles 2pcs

  22. Curd 50g

  23. Raisins 30g

  24. Cashew 20g

  25. Salt as per taste

  26. Sugar 1/2 tsp

  27. Mustard Oil 2 tbsp

RECIPE

  • First marinate the fish pieces with salt, turmeric powder and red chilli powder.

  • Now heat oil in a pan and deep fry the pieces of fish and keep aside.

  • Now fry the potatoes and keep aside.

  • In the same oil tamper the whole jeera, bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, cashew, raisins and dry red chilli.

  • Now add the onion and ginger garlic paste and sauté well till the raw smell goes away and it becomes golden brown.

  • At this stage add the curd and mix well. You can add a little water if you want.

  • Add the fried fish and coat it well with the sauce.

  • Next add the friend potatoes.

  • Now add some water and allow the curry to boil well.

  • Finally add some garam masala powder and some ghee.

  • The fish curry is ready to serve.

3. Chingri Macher Malai Curry

  1. Chingri 500 g deshelled/ 250g shelled

  2. Coconut milk 200 ml

  3. Bay leaves 3pcs

  4. Cinnamon 2pcs

  5. Cardamom 2 pcs

  6. Cloves 4pcs

  7. Dried red chilli 1pcs

  8. Green chillies 2pcs

  9. Ginger 1 tbsp

  10. Garlic 1/2 tbsp

  11. Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

  12. Cumin powder 1/2 tsp

  13. Coriander powder 1/2 tsp

  14. Red chilli powder 1/2 tsp

  15. Garam masala powder 1/2 tsp

  16. Pepper powder 1/2 tsp

  17. Cumin seeds 1/4 tsp

  18. Salt as per taste

RECIPE

  • Marinate the prawns well in salt, turmeric and red chilli powder.

  • Heat mustard oil in a pan and fry the prawns. Make sure you do not over fry them.

  • Now temper cumin seeds, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, dried red chilli.

  • Add ginger paste, cumin powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder. Sauté it well

  • Now it's time to add the coconut milk. Allow it to simmer for a while.

  • Add the prawns and salt.

  • Just before taking the dish off the flame, add the green chillies and smear garam masala on top.

  • Cheers to Chingri Macher Malaikari!

