World Heart Day: 6 Recipes to Keep Your Heart Healthy

Mix 2 cups of rolled oats with 1 cup of dried fruits and seeds and a little brown sugar. Toast for 3-5 minutes in a warm oven, stirring it a couple of times so it doesn’t burn. Leave to cool before storing in an airtight container.

How this works: High cholesterol is big risk factor for heart disease, and oats are an effective cholesterol buster. The soluble fibre in oats helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the bloodstream, and aids the body to throw it right out of our system.