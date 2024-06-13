Father's Day Gift Ideas 2024: 10 Simple & Unique Presents For Your Dads

1. A Personalised Sweatshirt: Get your father a personalized 'dad' , 'papa' , 'baba' embroidered sweatshirt along with the year he bacame one. And for an extra special touch you can also get the names of his kids or grandchildren put on the sleeves.

2. DVDs For Movie Buffs: If your dad loves watching movies you can get a collection of DVDs of his favourite movies and watch them together with family. And you will watch him repeat the dialogues and laugh over the jokes, as he has his best day.

3. A Puppy For Company: It is said that no one loves a dog as much as a dad who never wanted it in the first place. To witness your dad become a child again you can gift them a puppy and watch them take care of it. He will also be his companion when you are in a different city for work or studies.

4. A Manicure set: A professional manicure set just makes sense for someone who is beat gift for a person who likes to stay all clean and trimmed all the time. In a proper manicure set there are 26 pieces included, and it will be small enough for him to keep in his drawer at work or by his nightstand.