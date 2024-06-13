Father's Day Gift Ideas 2024: 10 Simple & Unique Presents For Your Dads

Father's Day Gift Ideas 2024: Father’s Day is celebrated worldwide to recognize the contribution that fathers and father figures make to the lives of their children. This day celebrates fatherhood and male parenting. Although it is celebrated on a variety of dates worldwide, many countries observe this day on the third Sunday in June. This year, father's day will be celebrated on 16 June in India.
Many people send or give cards or gifts to their fathers. Common Father's Day gifts include sports items or clothing, electronic gadgets, outdoor cooking supplies and tools for household maintenance. Father's Day is a relatively modern holiday so different families have a range of traditions. These can range from a simple phone call or greetings card to large parties honoring all of the 'father' figures in a particular extended family. From cooking up his favourite meal to taking him for a movie, there is a lot you can do on this day.
Father's Day Gift Ideas
1. A Personalised Sweatshirt: Get your father a personalized 'dad' , 'papa' , 'baba' embroidered sweatshirt along with the year he bacame one. And for an extra special touch you can also get the names of his kids or grandchildren put on the sleeves.
2. DVDs For Movie Buffs: If your dad loves watching movies you can get a collection of DVDs of his favourite movies and watch them together with family. And you will watch him repeat the dialogues and laugh over the jokes, as he has his best day.
3. A Puppy For Company: It is said that no one loves a dog as much as a dad who never wanted it in the first place. To witness your dad become a child again you can gift them a puppy and watch them take care of it. He will also be his companion when you are in a different city for work or studies.
4. A Manicure set: A professional manicure set just makes sense for someone who is beat gift for a person who likes to stay all clean and trimmed all the time. In a proper manicure set there are 26 pieces included, and it will be small enough for him to keep in his drawer at work or by his nightstand.
5. Coffee Machine: You can gift you dad a coffee machine which proves to be a value for money gift without compromising on delicious cups of coffee at home which will for sure brighten his morning with starting the day with his coffee ritual.
6. Concert Tickets: For few families, music has always been an integral part of their growing up years. So why not make your father a simple playlist, or mix tape. You can also get him tickets to a concert. Make sure to choose the best seatings or standing area for him so that there is not much chaos around him.
7. Skincare Products: All dads have been loyal to their carefree lifestyle but this father's day is the time to pamper him and his skin. Help him with the skincare which includes under-Eye Cream, foaming Face Wash, face masks, and face Serums, just the right products to introduce him to skincare.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)