Father’s Day 2024: Popular Bollywood Movies To Watch With Your Dad on This Day

Father's Day 2024 Bollywood Movies: Whether you call your father Baba, Papa, Abba, Dad, Bapu, or Pops, the bond between a father and child is one of the most important things a parent can have. In many Bollywood movies, either a father and son have a conflict or a comical and loving relationship that often leads to them bonding together.
Father's Day is a time for children to spend time with their fathers and appreciate their hard work. It is time to be grateful and make our fathers feel special. Father's Day 2024 will be observed on Sunday, 16 June. You can spend the day while watching movies with your dad.
Father’s Day 2024: Bollywood Movies To Watch
Piku
One of the most popular Bollywood movies about fathers and daughters is Piku. The movie tells the story of a father and daughter who have a rocky relationship. Piku, who is a career-driven woman in her thirties, is caring for her elderly father who is suffering from gastric problems. One day, she and her father embark on a road trip to Kolkata. The movie also has Rana, a Taxi Service company owner, who adds a fun touch to the father-daughter story.
Udaan
Another movie, Udaan, shows a troubled father and son who have a deep relationship. Rohan, who is returning home from boarding school, is discovered to have a six-year-old half-brother. His father wants him to become an engineer, but Rohan is a free soul who wants to become a writer. The movie depicts the conflict between the two men and how Rohan navigates the challenges while also trying to convince his father.
Karwaan
The Bollywood movie ‘Karwaan’ explores a complicated father-son relationship based on career choices. Avinash, who is forced to become an IT engineer, has a conflict with his father who does not want him to become a photographer. After his father's death, Avinash embarks on an accidental road trip that reveals the many layers of their relationship. This is an exciting movie to watch with your dad.
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
Another movie, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, is a guide to living life to its fullest. However, it also highlights the drawbacks of chasing dreams and how they can lead you away from your loved ones. Bunny, who is played by Ranbir Kapoor, experiences immense regret for not spending enough time with his father. Though Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is a movie considered mainly for friends, it is a great movie to watch with your dad as well. It shows the relationship Bunny shared with his father and how he felt after his dad expired.
Paa
Paa, unlike any other, Amitabh Bachchan plays Auro, a 13-year-old with an extremely rare genetic defect that causes accelerated ageing. Abhishek Bachchan plays his estranged father who comes into his life after many years. The two bond deeply even though the time they have together is limited. This is an emotional movie that you can watch with your dad on Father's Day. Witness the fun bond that Auro and his father shared.
