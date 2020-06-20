Father’s Day is celebrated every third Sunday of June and this year it will be celebrated on 21 June. Apart from India, the UK, US and several other countries also celebrate the Father’s Day on the same date.Go ahead and do something special for your father this year. Write a thank you note, buy him a gift or bake a cake at home; any gesture that you make to show your gratefulness towards him will surely make him happy and proud to be your father.How is it Celebrated?Some people try to make this day special for their fathers and father-like figures. Many celebrate the day by visiting their fathers, buying them gifts, flowers or greeting cards and try to thank them for their contribution in making them who they are.How Did It Begin?Sonora Smart Dodd, a woman from the United States, is given the credit for the origin of Father’s Day. Many believe that she was inspired by the American Mother's Day and promoted a day dedicated to celebrate the fathers. The United State celebrated its first Father’s Day on 19 June 1910.Last Minute Father’s Day 2020 Gift Ideas to Save the Day!Father's Day 2020 Gift Card Ideas and Wishes“Dearest dad, you are the reason I have been a success in my life because you have been my mentor and my guide…. Happy Father’s Day to you.”“On the occasion of Father’s Day, I want to tell you that you are my biggest inspiration and I owe my life to you dad…. Happy Father’s Day!!”“A very Happy Father’s Day to the dad who has been my role model for life….. You are my inspiration and my hero dad.“You not only gave me life but also gave my life a purpose…. You not only guided me but also made me learn all the things I know today…. Happy Father’s Day to you.”5 Movies to Watch With Your Dad This Father’s Day We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.