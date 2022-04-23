English Language Day 2022: History, Significance, Quotes and Messages
Celebrate the English language day 2022 with these quotes and know about its history.
World English Language Day is celebrated on 23 April every year globally. This day aims to celebrate, entertain and inform about the culture, history, and achievements related to the English language.
English language day was first celebrated in the year 2010 and 23 April was chosen to celebrate the day as it marks the birth and death anniversary of William Shakespeare.
It was during Shakespeare's existence that the English language went through a lot of changes. William Shakespeare was popularly known as the 'Bard' and he created several new words and phrases that are still used today.
English Language Day 2022: History & Significance
United Nations Department of Global Communications started the initiative to celebrate the language days for each of the UN's six official languages. It was due for this reason that English Language Day was established in the year 2010.
About 1500 years ago, only three tribes spoke English and now around 2 billion people communicate in the English language. 75 countries across the world have mentioned English as their official language.
English Language Day 2022: Quotes
"We don’t just borrow words; on occasion, English has pursued other languages down alleyways to beat them unconscious and rifle their pockets for new vocabulary"- James Nicoll
“With hard work, learning English, and getting involved, there is no limit on what you can achieve.”- Arnold Schwarzenegger
“Language is the road map of a culture. It tells you where its people come from and where they are going.”- Rita Mae Brown
“The English language is like London: proudly barbaric yet deeply civilized, too, common yet royal, vulgar yet processional, sacred yet profane.”- Stephen Fry
