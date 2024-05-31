Ekadashi In June 2024 Date and Time: Know Significance & Rituals To Follow

Ekadashi In June: Ekadashi is one of the auspicious days in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees observe fast and pray to seek Lord Vishnu's blessings and attain spiritual purification. Observing the Ekadashi fast is believed to bring numerous benefits, which includes the absolution of past sins. There are 24 Ekadashis celebrated in a year, two in each month, during Shukla Paksha and one during the Krishna Paksha.
"Ekadashi" means controlling our ten senses and mind, avoiding negative thoughts like lust, anger, and greed. Let's know more about the Ekadashi in June 2024 with the date, tithi, significance and rituals.
Ekadashi In June 2024: Date & Time
Ekadashi is a sacred day which holds immense significance in Hinduism. In June 2024, Ekadashis will be observed as Apara Ekadashi on 2 June, Sunday and Nirjala Ekadashi on 17 June, Monday.
The Apara Ekadashi begins at 05:04 am on 2 June 2024 and ends on 3 June 2024 at 02:41 am.
The Parana timing is from 01:05 pm to 03:44 pm on 3 June 2024.
The Nirjala Ekadashi begins on 17 June 2024 at 04:43 am and
ends on 18 June 2024 at 06:24 am.
The Parana time begins on 19 June 2024 at 05:08 am to 07:28 am.
Ekadashi In June: Signfiicance
During the Kartik month, bathing in the three holy rivers, or offering pinda (ritual offerings) to ancestors by the Ganges gives the same benefits as fasting on Apara Ekadashi.
Observing this fast helps one succeed in everything, remove poverty, and brings wealth, prosperity, and fame. Apara Ekadashi is also known as Achala Ekadashi.
Nirjala Ekadashi is considered the most special among all Ekadashis. Fasting on Nirjala Ekadashi gives the benefits of all 24 Ekadashis in a year and leads to salvation (moksha). However, this fast is the hardest because one has to go without both food and water.
Ekadashi In June 2024: Rituals
Prior to the Ekadashi fast, sankalp must be performed. The temple area must be cleaned when Brahm Muhurat falls. Devotees must bathe before beginning puja rituals. After that, begin the puja rituals by setting up an idol of Lord Vishnu, lighting a diya with desi ghee, offering flowers or garland, applying tilak, and presenting sweets and fruits.
Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye must be chanted throughout the entire day by devotees. Chant Krishna Maha Mantra 108 times. Never break Tulsi Patra on the day of Ekadashi.
