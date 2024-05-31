Ekadashi In June 2024 Date and Time: Know Significance & Rituals To Follow

Ekadashi is a sacred day which holds immense significance in Hinduism. In June 2024, Ekadashis will be observed as Apara Ekadashi on 2 June, Sunday and Nirjala Ekadashi on 17 June, Monday.

The Apara Ekadashi begins at 05:04 am on 2 June 2024 and ends on 3 June 2024 at 02:41 am.

The Parana timing is from 01:05 pm to 03:44 pm on 3 June 2024.

The Nirjala Ekadashi begins on 17 June 2024 at 04:43 am and

ends on 18 June 2024 at 06:24 am.

The Parana time begins on 19 June 2024 at 05:08 am to 07:28 am.