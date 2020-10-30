Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2020: Four Delicious Traditional Recipes to Cook

Milad-un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad is celebrated on the occasion of the birthday of the Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Mohammad Saheb. It is also known as Un-Nabi by the name of E-Milad, Nabi Day, Mohammad's Birthday or the Prophet's Birthday.

In India, Eid Milad-un-Nabi is being celebrated from Thursday, 29 October to 30 October. On this day, some of the banks and business offices are closed.

Many Muslims in India observe this festival. People who observe this festival mostly discuss and celebrate the origin of the Prophet Muhammad and his teachings. People are seen gifting Milad-un-Nabi e-cards to their friends and family.