Eid-al-Fitr 2022: 5 Easy and Quick Recipes to Try At Home

Eid al-Fitr is here and Muslims across the globe are enthusiastic to celebrate the day. Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important festivals for the Muslim community. Eid al-Fitr also marks the end of Ramadan.

However, the date of Eid differs every year depending on the place. It happens because the date is decided depending the sight of the crescent moon which is confirmed by the local religious authorities.

Eid-al-Fitr is expected to begin on the evening of 2 May 2022 and end on the next evening – 3 May 2022.