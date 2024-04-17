Education and Sharing Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Celebrations

Here are a few ways you can try to celebrate Education and Sharing Day 2024 to spread awareness:

Story Time

Gather friends, family, and children to conduct a book reading session on this day. You can make the session interesting by telling people to add their own twists to the stories at the end.

Show Kindness

You must show kindness to people around you on this day. One can also conduct a kindness challenge to see who can do the most acts of kindness throughout the day.

Organise Art Sessions

You can organise art sessions on Education and Sharing Day to highlight your creativity and imagination. You can either do it alone or invite your friends at home to make the event interesting.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).