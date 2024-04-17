Education and Sharing Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Celebrations

Education and Sharing Day 2024: Education and Sharing Day is a day to commemorate the life of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson and his work on behalf of the Jewish community worldwide. This day is also dedicated to the importance of learning and intellectual freedom.
This year, we will observe Education and Sharing Day on Friday, 19 April. We should all observe the day and focus on the importance of education.
Education and Sharing Day 2024: History
Established in 1978, Education and Sharing Day is observed on the 11th day of Nissan, which corresponds to the birthday of the Rebbe. The day was first designated by the United States Congress in honor of the distinguished educator and his contribution to the Jewish community and society as a whole.
In 1978, the United States Congress and President Jimmy Carter launched Education and Sharing Day in order to honor the life of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson and his work on behalf of the Jewish community worldwide.
The day was established with the goal of highlighting the importance of learning and intellectual freedom as essential tools for shaping future generations.
Education and Sharing Day 2024: Significance
Education and Sharing Day is a day to reflect on the Rebbe’s teachings and his vision for education. The Rebbe believed that education was more than just a textbook; it was also about developing a spirit of understanding and empathy, paving the way for a brighter, kinder future.
He expressed his hope that future generations would be equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to make positive contributions to society and ensure that they live lives of moral and ethical value.
This day is also an opportunity to recognize the contributions of educators and to promote the importance of education as a foundation for future generations.
It is a day to celebrate the power of learning and to foster a commitment to intellectual freedom and critical thinking. It is also a day to remember the Rebbe’s words and to renew our commitment to living lives of moral and ethical value.
Education and Sharing Day 2024: How To Celebrate
Here are a few ways you can try to celebrate Education and Sharing Day 2024 to spread awareness:
Story Time
Gather friends, family, and children to conduct a book reading session on this day. You can make the session interesting by telling people to add their own twists to the stories at the end.
Show Kindness
You must show kindness to people around you on this day. One can also conduct a kindness challenge to see who can do the most acts of kindness throughout the day.
Organise Art Sessions
You can organise art sessions on Education and Sharing Day to highlight your creativity and imagination. You can either do it alone or invite your friends at home to make the event interesting.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)