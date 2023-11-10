Diwali 2023 Mehndi Designs: Minimal Front and Backhand Mehndi Art Ideas for You

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be grandly celebrated all over India on Sunday, 12 November 2023. The preparations for the festival begin weeks before the actual date. People start decorating their homes with diyas, lights, and rangolis. They also buy new clothes for the festival and conduct puja ceremonies at home. Many devotees conduct Lakshmi puja at home during Diwali because that brings prosperity and joy to the family. It is considered auspicious and holy.
Diwali or Deepawali/Deepavali is celebrated in India because it marks the victory of good over evil. It also celebrates the return of Lord Rama, his brother Laxmana, and his wife Sita to Ayodhya after staying fourteen years in exile. Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana. Diwali is an extremely important festival for the Hindu devotees who pray to Lord Rama.
During Diwali, many women like to wear mehndi on their palms. Mehndi is a sign of love and people believe the darker the stain, the more your husband will love you. As the festival of Diwali is knocking on our doors, it is important to select a few mehndi designs that you can try this festive season.
People share sweets and gifts during the festive season to spread happiness. You should also make valuable memories with your loved ones that you can cherish later on.
Diwali 2023 Mehndi: Simple Designs
Let's take a look at some simple and unique mehndi designs for Diwali 2023 that you must try if you are planning to apply it:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)