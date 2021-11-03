Diwali 2021: Decoration Ideas Handpicked Just For You
Read on to find the best decoration ideas for Diwali 2021 to light up your houses
Diwali or Deepavali 2021 shall be celebrated on 4 November, 2021. Hence, since it is right around the corner, the festivities wont be complete till we all plan for its amazing decorations. Therefore, amidst expensive lightings and decor ideas, we have brought you five amazing ideas to decorate your homes in the most easy and cost effective manner possible.
1. Fairy Lights
Fairy lights are an extremely affordable item and you can do a range of decorations for this Diwali using DIY hacks. Simply take an old hoola hoop and twine the fairy lights around the frame, or better, twine the fairy lights around the plants and trees at your house to give a gorgeous look to your house under Rs 200.
2. Mason Jars as Candle holders
Mason jars have been breaking the internet with their versatile DIYs. Hence, this diwali 2021, make sure you clean all your mason jars lying around the house, paint them in subtle colors or simply leave them be, and light a candle inside them for the most beautiful and cost effective decoration that will light up your house like nothing else.
3. Homemade Lanterns
The best decor item you can create at home for diwali 2021 is a DIY Lantern. Simply purchase some coloured paper from your nearby stationary shop and use a compass to create a beautiful perforated lantern.
You can also use thread and balloons to create an extremely chic looking lantern. All you need is some fevicol, a couple of balloons and a thread yarn. Then, simply mix some glue in a bowl of water and immerse the thread in it for a couple of minutes. In the meantime, blow up a balloon, wind the immersed thread with the glue on the balloon and let it sit for a few hours. Once that is done, you can burst the balloon, remove it and put a fairy light of your choice to create the most beautiful budget lantern ever that is bound to make your house look amazing.
4. Flower Strings
Flowers light up a space beautifully and what better way to decorate your house this diwali than stringing some gorgeous Gende ke Phool and hanging them from our staircase or balcony. You can always add bells to the string or simply add another variety of a flower to enhance the overall look.
5. Rangolis
Rangolis are a staple for diwali decorations and diwali can never be complete without a beautiful rangoli at the entrance of your house. So get you creativity flowing and try using shredded flowers this year to give your rangolis a new look this diwali 2021.
