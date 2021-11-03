Diwali 2021: Decoration Ideas Handpicked Just For You

3. Homemade Lanterns

The best decor item you can create at home for diwali 2021 is a DIY Lantern. Simply purchase some coloured paper from your nearby stationary shop and use a compass to create a beautiful perforated lantern.

You can also use thread and balloons to create an extremely chic looking lantern. All you need is some fevicol, a couple of balloons and a thread yarn. Then, simply mix some glue in a bowl of water and immerse the thread in it for a couple of minutes. In the meantime, blow up a balloon, wind the immersed thread with the glue on the balloon and let it sit for a few hours. Once that is done, you can burst the balloon, remove it and put a fairy light of your choice to create the most beautiful budget lantern ever that is bound to make your house look amazing.