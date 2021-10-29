Dhanteras 2021: 10 Gifting Ideas For Your Loved Ones

On the day of Dhanteras, devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi (the Goddess of wealth), Lord Kubera (the God of treasure), and Yamaraj (the king of Yamlok and the God of death).

It is a day that is considered extremely auspicious to start new beginnings or invest in new businesses. People generally buy gold and silver jewellery or buy new utensils as a symbolic gesture to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes.