DDA Housing Scheme 2023: Registration, Flat Prices, Eligibility, and More

DDA Housing Scheme 2023 on dda.org.in: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is expected to commence its most awaiting housing scheme in the month of June. The DDA housing scheme is for those people who are financially weak and belong to low income groups. According to the scheme, approximately 23,000 newly constructed flats will be offered to the eligible people.

The DDA housing scheme flats are mostly located in Narela sub-city, and houses will be allotted to the people based on online computerized draw of lots.