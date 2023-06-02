DDA Housing Scheme 2023: Registration, Flat Prices, Eligibility, and More

DDA Housing Scheme 2023 on dda.org.in: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is expected to commence its most awaiting housing scheme in the month of June. The DDA housing scheme is for those people who are financially weak and belong to low income groups. According to the scheme, approximately 23,000 newly constructed flats will be offered to the eligible people.
The DDA housing scheme flats are mostly located in Narela sub-city, and houses will be allotted to the people based on online computerized draw of lots.
DDA Housing Scheme 2023 Online Registration
The exact date for the online registration process of DDA Housing Scheme has not been confirmed yet by the concerned officials.
However according to DDA member and BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta, "The scheme will be launched only after it is approved in the authority's meeting. He further added, "Since no meeting could take place in May, the project is now likely to be placed for approval in June."
As per a DDA official, this year the DDA housing scheme would be launched in phases. We are going to offer newly constructed flats in smaller numbers after studying the market's reaction, and all the 23,000 flats won't be put up for sale in one go. We have also planned to amend the housing policy before the first phase of launch, which is likely by mid June, the official added.
DDA Housing Scheme 2023: Flat Prices
The exact flat prices as per DDA Housing Scheme 2023 have not been revealed yet. After getting the approval from concerned authorities, the final rates of the flats will be decided.
Who Is Eligible for DDA Housing Scheme 2023?
To be eligible for the DDA Housing Scheme 2023, the applicants must be Indian Citizens, and the age should be at least 18 years or more. As per new scheme, the applicants must not have more than 67 square meters property in Delhi. Prior to this the applicants were not eligible if they had any private/lease property/flats in the capital city.
DDA Housing Scheme 2023: Steps To Apply and Purchase DDA Flats
Go to the official website of DDA – eservices.dda.org.in.
Check all the relevant and important information on the DDA Housing Scheme 2023.
Check the size of flats, location, layout, and other details as per your preference.
Once you are satisfied with all the details, book your flat right away because the flats will be provided on a first come first serve basis.
People should remember that may have to pay Rs 10,000 (EWS) and Rs 15,000 (LIG) application fee while applying for the flats. This amount might be later adjusted against the overall cost of the flat. However, in case a person cancels the booking of the flat, the application pay will not be refunded under any circumstances.
The exact payment and registration fee details will be updated soon on the aforementioned website.
