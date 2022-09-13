DDA Housing Scheme 2022: Registration Process Started, How To Book Flats?

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started an online Housing Scheme for people who are interested in booking DDA flats. The DDA Housing Scheme 2022 started on Monday, 12 September 2022, according to which people will be served on a first come first serve basis. According to this new scheme, people can buy DDA flats any time they want and they do not have to wait for the launch of DDA housing schemes anymore.

DDA recently issued an official notification regarding the sale and purchase of DDA flats, according to which 8500 EWS and LIG flats will be available for people to purchase. As far as the price is concerned, according to a report by the Indian Express, in Narela (a tehsil located in North Delhi), EWS flats will be sold between Rs 7.91-12.42 lakh while the LIG flats will be priced between Rs 18.10-22.80 lakh.