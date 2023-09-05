10 Janmashtami Decoration Ideas To Try At Home

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm every year across India. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and it is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. The festival has several names- Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, Krishnasthami, and Krishna Janmashtami.
The holy festival of Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on September 6 and 7 this year, 2023. People celebrate Janmashtami by fasting and praying for a better life. People decorate their houses and make various dishes to welcome Lord Krishna on his birthday. Below are some ideas about Krishna Janmashtami decorations that can help you add color and fun to your celebration.
1. Indian festivals are known for their color, fun, and grandeur. One fun way to add color to the decoration is using colorful sarees and dupattas to make drapes near the doors, windows, or on the wall. You can also use it behind the Krishna idol to decorate the space where the puja will be performed.
2. Flowers are the best way to decorate the house or space for any occasion. You can use fresh flowers, artificial flowers, or a combination of both. Fresh flowers have a different vibe to them. They have different and unique colors and also make the space smell beautiful.
3. There are no Indian festivals without lighting diyas, candles, or incense sticks. But we can not only use them for prayers and rituals but also for decorations There are different types of candles and diyas in the market that can enhance the beauty of the decorated space. Scented candles and diyas can add aroma to the celebration.
4. One of the easy and fun ways to decorate the house on Janmashtami is making rangoli. You can use colors and flowers to make beautiful and simple designs in front of the entrance, different doors around the house, or in front of the temple in your house.
5. Torans are used to decorate the main entrance of the home. The main idea behind decorating the houses with Torans is to please and attract the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi. It is also a way to welcome the guests, Lord Krishna in the case of Janmashtami.
6. Peacock feathers are considered to be Lord Krishna's favorite and they have always been seen on his head along with his turban. You can use peacock feathers to add uniqueness to your home décor on Janmashtami.
7. Lord Krishna loved being on a swing during his childhood thus every year people place the idol on a small swing after his birth. You can also decorate the swing with flowers, peacock feathers, balloons, etc
8. Plants are another beautiful, easy, and sustainable way to decorate the house. Greenery not only adds beauty but also improves indoor air quality. You can use snake plants, spider plants, or peace lilies to keep the air fresh and create a vibrant, natural ambiance. Another good thing is that these plants require minimal care and can thrive in various indoor conditions.
9. If you do not have an idol or can't spend on decorations, just use your colors and pencils to make paintings from different phases of Lord Krishna like dahi handi painting, Radha Krishna painting, and others to decorate the space and worship Lord Krishna.
10. Balloons are a child's favorite and since Janmashtami is about celebrating Lord Krishna's birthday, we can use balloons to decorate the swing and temple in which little Lord Krishna is found most of the time.
