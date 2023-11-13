Children's Day 2023 Speech Ideas In English: What To Say On Children's Day

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 in India every year to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Children’s Day is celebrated on Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary- November 14 as a tribute to his contribution towards the development of the nation and his fondness for children and students. Kids affectionately addressed him as Chacha Nehru. The day is celebrated across India to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children. On the occasion of Children’s day schools organize different events, also chocolates and gifts are distributed among children. There is also a common practice to distribute gifts like clothes, toys and books to orphan children on this day. Teachers and students give speech on this day and below are a few speech ideas for Children's Day 2023.
Children's Day Speech In English Ideas
1. Through the speech you can enlighten the children about child labor, child abuse, and other child-related problems and teach them how to help another child in need.
2. You can include in your speech the ways to inculcate good habits such as helping blind students write exams, offering education to underprivileged children, and other compassionate activities towards their counterparts.
3. For a good start to your Children’s day speech you can begin by recollecting the reason why children's day is celebrated. You can reframe the sentence interestingly with your lilt. Try to elaborate on the reason and enjoy the interactiveness with the audience.
4. In your speech you can highlight on the importance of children.
5. By talking about the best things of being children you can give a warm feeling to the audience.
6. Through the speech compare Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for children and the aspirations of children today.
7. Talk about children as the future of the country and elaborate about the teachers-parents-students relationship. You can also give an insight on how important is education for children.
