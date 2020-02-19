Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020: Inspirational Quotes
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Shivaji Bhosale was one of India’s greatest warrior kings. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on 19 February 1630 in a Maratha family. Shivaji was the son of Shahaji and mother Jijabai.
His birthplace was the fort of Shivneri, near Pune. Like Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji is celebrated as a symbol of nationalism and ‘Maratha pride’. Shivaji Maharaj tried to establish a sovereign independent rule across India. On his birth anniversary, here are the warrior king’s most notable quotes.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Inspirational Quotes
“Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive.” – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
“Never bend your head, always hold it high.” – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
“Do not think of the enemy as weak, but do not also overestimate their strength.”
