Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020: Inspirational Quotes

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Shivaji Bhosale was one of India’s greatest warrior kings. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on 19 February 1630 in a Maratha family. Shivaji was the son of Shahaji and mother Jijabai.

His birthplace was the fort of Shivneri, near Pune. Like Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji is celebrated as a symbol of nationalism and ‘Maratha pride’. Shivaji Maharaj tried to establish a sovereign independent rule across India. On his birth anniversary, here are the warrior king’s most notable quotes.