Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020: Inspirational Quotes
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Inspirational Quotes(Photo Courtesy: nationalherosofindia)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Shivaji Bhosale was one of India’s greatest warrior kings. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on 19 February 1630 in a Maratha family. Shivaji was the son of Shahaji and mother Jijabai.

His birthplace was the fort of Shivneri, near Pune. Like Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji is celebrated as a symbol of nationalism and ‘Maratha pride’. Shivaji Maharaj tried to establish a sovereign independent rule across India. On his birth anniversary, here are the warrior king’s most notable quotes.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Quotes In English
“Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive.” – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

“Never bend your head, always hold it high.” – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Quotes In Hindi
“Do not think of the enemy as weak, but do not also overestimate their strength.”

