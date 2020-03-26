Cheti Chand 2020 Wishes, Messages, and Photos For Friends & Family

Cheti Chand also known as Sindhi new year marks the beginning of a new year for the people who belong to the Sindhi community. This festival mostly falls in the month of March or April every year.

This day is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Saint Jhulelal; therefore, it is also known as Jhulelal Jayanti. This year Cheti Chand will be celebrated on 26 March across the nation.

As this day is considered auspicious among the Hindu Sindhi community, people send their best wishes and regards through various social media platforms in the form of text messages and images. And so, we have got some wishes, messages, and images for you.