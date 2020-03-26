Cheti Chand 2020 Wishes, Messages, and Photos For Friends & Family
Cheti Chand or Jhulelal Jayanti 2020 Wishes and Greetings
(Photo Courtesy: www.lauhpurush.com/event/jhulelal-jayanti)

Cheti Chand also known as Sindhi new year marks the beginning of a new year for the people who belong to the Sindhi community. This festival mostly falls in the month of March or April every year.

This day is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Saint Jhulelal; therefore, it is also known as Jhulelal Jayanti. This year Cheti Chand will be celebrated on 26 March across the nation.

As this day is considered auspicious among the Hindu Sindhi community, people send their best wishes and regards through various social media platforms in the form of text messages and images. And so, we have got some wishes, messages, and images for you.

Cheti Chand 2020 Greetings, Images and Messages

Cheti Chand 2020 Wishes in English
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)

"I Wish There Are More Opportunities Than Threat, More Smiles Than Sadness As We Step Into a New Year…. Best Wishes on Cheti Chand."

(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)

"May the Glory of Jhulelal Bring Along Peace, Harmony and Lots of Smiles in Your Life…. Wishing You a Blessed Cheti Chand."

(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)

“The beautiful occasion of Cheti Chand is here and I wish that this special day bring along lots of moments of happiness and smiles in your life.”

Cheti Chand 2020 Wishes in Hindi
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)

