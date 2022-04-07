Chaitra Navratri 2022: Ashtami, Navami Date, Puja Time, and Muhurat
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Know the puja dates and puja timing on Ashtami.
Chaitra Navratri 2022 began on 2 April 2022 and is scheduled to end on 11 April 2022.
This festival holds special significance in the lives of the people who worship Goddess Durga. During this festival, Hindus worship the nine forms of Maa Durga each day.
Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for nine days by Hindus and each day is auspicious.
As part of the ritual, people keep fasts and refrain from eating non-veg food.
All the nine days of Chaitra Navratri are extremely special and auspicious for the Hindus. Each day is dedicated to worshipping one form of Maa Durga.
During Chaitra Navratri, Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami are considered the holiest days. People conduct various pujas on these two days and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga.
Chaitra Navratri 2022 has already begun and now we are close to the two most auspicious days.
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Ashtami and Navami Puja Dates
It is to be noted that Maha Ashtami will be observed on Saturday, 9 April 2022 during Chaitra Navratri 2022.
People should also note that Maha Navami will be celebrated on Sunday, 10 April 2022.
One should remember these two dates as the days are very important during the festival of Chaitra Navratri.
On the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri which is on 10 April 2022, people worship the ninth form of Maa Durga. They worship Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga.
People worship Maa Siddhidatri on Maha Navami and break their fast by feeding young girls.
Everybody who celebrates Chaitra Navratri prepares different delicacies on this day as it is also the last date of the festival.
This year Maha Ashtami will fall on 9 April 2022. To celebrate this day, people conduct Sandhi Puja and it signifies the end of Ashtami. Sandhi Puja also marks the beginning of Maha Navami.
Sandhi Puja is scheduled to begin at 12.59 am on 10 April 2022 and it will end at 1.47 am on 10 April 2022.
The end of Sandhi Puja on Maha Ashtami during Chaitra Navratri 2022 will mark the beginning of the Maha Navami.
It is the most auspicious day as it marks the end of the festival of Chaitra Navratri.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.