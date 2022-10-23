Gambling & Other Traditions in Diwali: Can you drink alcohol or Gamble on Diwali

Diwali is a five-day festivity celebrated in the month of Kartik. There are several festivals in the five-day festivities like Dhanteras, Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaturdashi, Kali Puja, Diwali, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja, etc. Diwali is celebrated with full enthusiasm and zest every year and people plan this festival weeks before.

Businessmen perform Lakshmi Pujan during this day and make sure to make big investments, purchases, and other money-related works. it is believed that Goddess Laxmi is the happiest on this day and showers her devotees with prosperity, wealth, and abundance.

Many people abstain from drinking alcohol and enjoy playing cards or gambling on this day. Though there are different opinions and customs related to Diwali traditions thus we are here to highlight the traditions related to cards, gambling, and drinking during Diwali.