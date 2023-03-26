Perumal Murugan: The Chronicler of Kongu Reaches the World Stage

A young man and a woman, in the relative freedom of a town, find each other and fall in love. After their secret marriage in a temple, the man takes the new bride, who is most likely from another caste, to his village home where they face the wrath of his family, relatives and the entire village.

It's a simple enough story of inter-caste love, which has been a staple of many a movie and books. However, when it comes to Perumal Murugan, it's not really the plot but the rich details he brings to the narrative, the images he evokes, the tapestry of human relations he weaves, his understated humour, that make you want to return to his writings again and again.

Historian A R Venkatachalapathy calls him the 'chronicler of Kongu,' for etching Kongu Nadu firmly on to the literary landscape. After the nomination for his novel Pyre for this year's International Booker Prize, the vast expanses of Kongu hinterlands, its palm tress, goats, goatherds, farms, barns, barnyards, hills, temples on the hills, men's loincloths and women's dirges are sure to reach many corners of the world.