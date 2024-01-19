Mani Shankar Aiyar's New Book Details Rajiv Gandhi’s Stand on Ram Mandir

And another question: could the prime minister have restored the locks after they had been unlocked by judicial order? Only the courts could have reversed the district judge’s order on an issue that would undoubtedly have gone to the Supreme Court, taking years and years along the way while religious tension simmered. Besides, the Faizabad session court’s judgment had already been challenged in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court by a Sunni Muslim, Mohammed Hashim, and this was followed by the Sunni Waqf Board filing its own petition and the state government of UP also intervening. Any attempt at reversing the session court’s order by executive fiat would have only added fuel to the fire.

Therefore, RG set about trying to see whether a political settlement was possible. To this end, he deputed Home Minister Buta Singh to visit the town in August–September 1989 to explore the possibility of a site in the immediate vicinity of the mosque where a Ram temple could be built without demolishing the masjid. Buta Singh succeeded, in concert with the disputants, in identifying a possible location for the Ram temple but either did not know or deliberately suppressed the fact that part of this site lay within the disputed area. When my former IFS colleague, then a distinguished MP, Syed Shahabuddin, approached me to allege that the home minister was misleading the PM, I told him I could do nothing as PMO work was compartmentalized but recommended that as an MP he was entitled to seek an appointment with the PM to explain matters directly to him. I do not know whether Shahabuddin took my advice, but the country was soon caught in the flurry of general elections, in which the foundation-stone-laying ceremony of the temple, the shilanyas, became the single most important cause for Rajiv Gandhi’s defeat.