‘I Wish to Live So I Don’t Die for Nothing’: Tale of Two Kashmirs

Autumn has set in. Everything is floundering. A smell of decay permeates all around.

Dar has taken all the money out of his bank account and burnt it. He wants to burn his house and possessions. He says everything he has accumulated so far must be destroyed. He spends his nights in an empty sewer pipe in Eidgah and refuses to come out. He doesn’t sleep or eat. I remind him of Rabia and he sneers, “You say that as if you care about her.” Giving me a suspecting look, he adds, “When she gets to know what happened to me and what I did, will she ever forgive me? She should not have been born. I should not have…”

I stop him from uttering atrocities: “She will never think that.”