Indian Author Perumal Murugan's Novel 'Pyre' Longlisted for 2023 Booker Prize

Indian novelist Perumal Murugan, who declared himself "dead" as a writer following protests against his work, is among the longlisted writers for this year's International Booker Prize.

This is the first time a Tamil book has been nominated for the coveted prize.

According to French Moroccan novelist and chair of judges Leïla Slimani, the list "celebrates the variety and diversity of literary production today."

The award, and the concomitant £50,000, is awarded annually for a novel or short story collection which may have been written in any language, but was translated into English and published in the United Kingdom or Ireland.