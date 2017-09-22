Remembering Guru Nanak, the Son, the Husband, and the Father

The eighteen-year-old Nanak should have returned by now. Nanak’s sister, Bebe Nanaki, brought her anxious father a glass of hot milk mixed with almonds. She knew better than her mother that underneath the anger her father was actually worried about the safety of his son.

‘This boy cannot do anything right,’ grumbled Mehta Kalu as he took the bronze tumbler from his daughter and sipped the milk.

‘He will be alright, Bapuji. He is a very sensible person,’ Bebe Nanaki defended her brother.

‘What sensible? Is it sensible to not return home after the sun has gone down? You know well enough how dangerous these jungles are. I am sure that he is once again in the company of those no good ascetics discussing useless things. What does he find in them? Look at all the other boys of his age. Nawarang was born around the same time as Nanak. He has now completely taken over his father’s cloth business. Rajat on the other hand, has started maintaining the accounts for his family’s vast agricultural lands. Bebe Nanaki, you know we don’t have vast agricultural lands or a thriving business. I am an accountant. It’s not a hereditary occupation. What will happen after I die?’

‘Don’t say such things, Bapuji. Please!’