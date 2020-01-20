Excerpt: When Big B Wooed Sridevi for a Film With a Truck of Roses

It was in 1990 that Sridevi finally acquiesced to sign a film with Amitabh again. Prior to this, she had been refusing every project with the actor, standing by her decision that she would not be mere decoration in a Bachchan-starrer.

Shashi Kapoor had sought her for his big-budget fantasy Ajooba (1991) opposite Amitabh but the actress had not relented. Ramesh Sippy had managed to bring them together for ‘Ram Ki Seeta Shyam Ki Geeta’ because both had double roles but the film had got shelved.

Interestingly, the chartbusting song ‘Jumma Chumma’ had been originally created for this film and would have been picturized on Amitabh and Sridevi. With the film now abandoned, the song was later used in Hum (1991). Saroj Khan shares the idea behind the original number: ‘The sequence had Amitabh as a cop catching a pickpocket Sridevi red-handed. When she asks what she can bribe him with, he asks for a chumma.’ Several other films had been disbanded altogether because Sridevi was hardly interested in playing Big B’s leading lady.