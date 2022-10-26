Bhai Dooj 2022 Date and Time: Shubh Muhurat for Tilak, Puja Vidhi, & Rituals

Bhai Dooj is an important Hindu festival that is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla paksha in Kartik month. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the very next day of Diwali. This year the celebrations got delayed by a day due to the solar eclipse on 25 October. Thus, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated today, 26 October 2022. This festival celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers, similarly to Raksha Bandhan.

On this day, sisters keep a fast until the tilak ritual is performed. Sisters prepare various dishes for their brothers while brothers promise to protect them lifelong. Sisters also pray for the long lives of their brothers.

Know about the rituals, do's, and don'ts of Bhai Dooj 2022.