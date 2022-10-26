Bhai Dooj 2022 Date and Time: Shubh Muhurat for Tilak, Puja Vidhi, & Rituals
Bhai Dooj 2022 falls on the very next day of Diwali. This year, celebrations got delayed due to the solar eclipse.
Bhai Dooj is an important Hindu festival that is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla paksha in Kartik month. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the very next day of Diwali. This year the celebrations got delayed by a day due to the solar eclipse on 25 October. Thus, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated today, 26 October 2022. This festival celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers, similarly to Raksha Bandhan.
On this day, sisters keep a fast until the tilak ritual is performed. Sisters prepare various dishes for their brothers while brothers promise to protect them lifelong. Sisters also pray for the long lives of their brothers.
Know about the rituals, do's, and don'ts of Bhai Dooj 2022.
Bhai Dooj 2022: Shubh Muhurat for Tilak
The timings for Bhai Dooj 2022 are as follows:
Dwitiya Tithi begins – 26 October 2022 at 2:42 PM
Dwitiya Tithi ends – 27 October 2022 at 12:45 PM
Bhai Dooj Aprahana time – 26 October 2022 from 1:12 PM to 3:27 PM
Bhai Dooj 2022: Puja Vidhi & Rituals
People shower early in the morning and wear new clothes.
Sisters who observe fast, offer arghya to the Sun God.
The sisters prepare the rice dough square and place a stool over it for their brothers to sit.
As per the shubh muhurat, sisters apply tilak, keep flowers, Akshat, roli, and Kumkum in their brother's hands and pray for their long prosperous lives.
In return, brothers promise to protect their sisters lifelong and then they exchange gifts.
Sisters can break the fast after the tilak ritual and can enjoy a variety of hand-made foods with their brothers.
