Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Story, Significance & Rituals
Bhai Dooj is usually celebrated on the next day of Diwali but this year it got delayed due to Surya Grahan.
Bhai Dooj is a celebration of the bond between sisters and brothers. This festival is one of the celebrations among the 5-day Diwali festivities. Bhaiya Dooj marks the end of the Diwali festival. On this day, sisters pray for the well-being and long lives of their brothers. This festival is celebrated on the very next day of Diwali but due to Surya Grahan, the festival is delayed by a day and will be celebrated on 26 October 2022.
This festival shares a common concept with Raksha Bandhan and falls on the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. Know the date, time, Shubh Muhurat, rituals, and story of Bhai Dooj 2022.
Bhai Dooj 2022: Date & Shubh Muhurat
As mentioned before, usually Bhai Dooj is celebrated the very next day of Diwali but due to Surya Grahan we will celebrate it on 26 October 2022, which happens to be the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month.
The timings for Bhai Dooj 2022 are as follows:
Dwitiya Tithi begins – 26 October 2022 at 2:42 PM
Dwitiya Tithi ends – 27 October 2022 at 12:45 PM
Bhai Dooj Aprahana time – 26 October 2022 from 1:12 PM to 3:27 PM
Bhai Dooj 2022: Story & Significance
There are various stories and histories related to the celebration of Bhai Dooj. Few people believe that after defeating the demon King Narakasura, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra and she applied tilak on his forehead and offered him sweets and flowers and that is where the idea of Bhai Dooj originated from.
It is also believed that when Lord Yama, the God of Death, visited his sister Yami, she put tilak on her brother Yama’s forehead and offered him home-cooked dishes and gifts. After such a warm welcome and for the sake of his sister's love, Yamraj granter her a boon. Yami asked him for a promise to visit her once every year where she would follow the same rituals. In response to such a kind request, Yamraj replied that on this day whichever brother receives tilak from his sister will get a long, prosperous life. For this reason, Bhai Dooj is also known as Yama Dwitiya in the southern part of the country.
Bhai Dooj 2022: Rituals
Brothers and sisters wake up early in the morning, take a shower, and wear new clothes
Sisters prepare various dishes and sweets for their brothers
A few sisters also fast for their brothers until the puja is performed
The sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads, give them sweets, and wish for their brothers' long life.
In return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters, and then they exchange gifts.
Sisters break the fast after they perform all the rituals
