Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Story, Significance & Rituals

Bhai Dooj is a celebration of the bond between sisters and brothers. This festival is one of the celebrations among the 5-day Diwali festivities. Bhaiya Dooj marks the end of the Diwali festival. On this day, sisters pray for the well-being and long lives of their brothers. This festival is celebrated on the very next day of Diwali but due to Surya Grahan, the festival is delayed by a day and will be celebrated on 26 October 2022.

This festival shares a common concept with Raksha Bandhan and falls on the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. Know the date, time, Shubh Muhurat, rituals, and story of Bhai Dooj 2022.