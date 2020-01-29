Beating Retreat LIVE Streaming: Watch Ceremony on DD National
The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the end of India's Republic Day celebrations. In this program, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the India Navy bands march to traditional tunes. It marks the return of the Army to the barracks. The Beating Retreat ceremony is organized on 29 January, every year after Republic Day. The ceremony is usually held at Raisina Hills and Vijay Chowk — which is surrounded by the north and south blocks of Rashtrapati Bhavan at the end of Rajpath. Beating Retreat officially announces the closing of Republic Day celebrations.
The ceremony begins with a band playing popular marching tunes, with three armies. The drummers play, “Abide By Me,” followed by many other performances. The band also plays the popular tune “Saare Jahan Se Achha.” Here’s where you can watch the Beating Retreat ceremony live.
- When will the Beating Retreat Ceremony Start?
The Beating Retreat 2020 ceremony will start at 6 pm onwards.
- How to LIVE Stream Beating Retreat 2020 Ceremony Online?
The Beating Retreat ceremony, held at Raisina Hills and Vijay Chowk, will be telecast LIVE on Doordarshan National YouTube channel.
- How to Watch Beating Retreat 2020 Ceremony LIVE on TV?
People can watch the Beating Retreat Ceremony LIVE on Doordarshan National channel.
- Where to Follow Live Updates of Beating Retreat 2020 Ceremony?
People can follow the LIVE updates of Beating Retreat 2020 Ceremony on The Quint’s official website.
- Beating Retreat Ceremony 2020 Traffic Update
The two stations - Udyog Bhawa and Central Secretariat will remain closed for few hours on Wednesday.
Udyog Bhawan: 2-6 pm
Central Secretariat: 4-6.30 pm
DD National LIVE
- Beating Retreat Ticket Details
Besides the Republic Day ceremony, tickets for the Beating Retreat’s full dress rehearsal can also be purchased. For the Beating Retreat ceremony, tickets can be purchased till 28 January – one day prior to the event. The ticket price for the same is Rs 20 and Rs 50.