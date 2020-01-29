Beating Retreat LIVE Streaming: Watch Ceremony on DD National

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the end of India's Republic Day celebrations. In this program, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the India Navy bands march to traditional tunes. It marks the return of the Army to the barracks. The Beating Retreat ceremony is organized on 29 January, every year after Republic Day. The ceremony is usually held at Raisina Hills and Vijay Chowk — which is surrounded by the north and south blocks of Rashtrapati Bhavan at the end of Rajpath. Beating Retreat officially announces the closing of Republic Day celebrations.