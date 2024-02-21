Be Humble Day 2024: Date, History & Significance

One of the most important lessons of Be Humble Day is to be free from bragging about one's achievements, success, and abilities. This is because bragging can lead to pride, which is one of the seven deadly sins.

Instead, it is important to be humble and listen to others, accept errors and weaknesses, and work on to improve themselves.

Despite the misconception that humility is associated with being passive, insecure, or too soft, this day is dedicated to demonstrating that the opposite is true.

Humble people are not only confident but also full of integrity and self-control. They are willing to help others and listen to others' opinions. By being humble, one can achieve many things, including higher self-control and joy. This Be Humble Day, let's practice humility by simply being humble and silent.