'He Checked on My Safety': Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Stuntman Praises His Humility

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film is an action-packed entertainer that stars SRK in a dual role.
While the film is slated for its theatrical release in September, tales of SRK's gentleman-behaviour are winning people's hearts on the internet.
Recently, Saddam, a stuntman from Jawan, shared what it is like to work with SRK and praised him for his humility. He also shared how SRK kept "checking on him" during the shoot of the film.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Saddam shared, "The heroes I work with are usually rough, who come and say I will do this and that. But he was not like that. He asked me how I am going to do that stunt, and checked on the safety. He was worried that I would get hurt and I briefed him about how it was safe."
"'Tu thik hai?' (Are you okay) he would ask. Also, if the shot went wrong, he would immediately say it was his fault. I was amazed at what kind of a star he is. SRK is really different from anyone I have worked with," he added.
According to the film's synopsis, Jawan follows the story of a common man who is punished for a mistake he did not commit. It shows how the false event affects him and how he manages to fix things.
In addition to SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan. It will hit the silver screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on 7 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)