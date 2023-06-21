Bakra Eid 2023 Date in India: When Will be Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid Celebrated?

Bakra Eid or Eid-al-Adha is one of the pious festivals celebrated by the Muslims all around the world with great enthusiasm and grandeur. Muslim festivals are mostly based on the moon sighting, therefore the dates of Bakrid varies every year.
Bakra Eid is known by several names including Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha , Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami, Greater Eid, and Eid-al-Kabeer. It is a feast of sacrifice that commemorates the obedience, willingness, and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah.
Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated according to the Islamic lunar calendar, usually on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, which is the 12th or last month of the Islamic calendar.
When Will be Bakra Eid 2023 Celebrated in India?
Like other countries, Muslims in India rely on the moon sighting to determine the exact date of Dhul Hijjah and Bakra Eid. On 19 June 2023, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind confirmed via a tweet, "The Moon of Zul Hijjah Sighted. The 1st of Zul Hijjah will be on June 20 and Eid- ul-Azha will be on June 29, 2023.
Therefore, India will celebrate the Eid-al-Adha on Thursday, 29 June 2023.
History and Significance of Eid-al-Adha: Why Is It Called Bakra Eid?
The history of Eid al-Adha dates back to the time of Prophet Ibrahim. According to the Holy Quran, Prophet Ibrahim saw a dream in which Allah asked him to sacrifice his son to prove his devotion, obedience, loyalty and love towards his Lord. Prophet Ibrahim took this as a command and decided to sacrifice his son Ismail in the way of Allah. However, Allah was so impressed with his loyalty & dedication that he replaced his son with a lamb at the place of sacrifice. Prophet Ibrahim happily sacrificed the lamb and since then Muslims perform the ritual of animal sacrifices on the day of Eid-al-Adha and that is why Eid-al-Adha is also called as Bakra Eid.
