Bakra Eid 2023 Date in India: When Will be Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid Celebrated?

Bakra Eid or Eid-al-Adha is one of the pious festivals celebrated by the Muslims all around the world with great enthusiasm and grandeur. Muslim festivals are mostly based on the moon sighting, therefore the dates of Bakrid varies every year.

Bakra Eid is known by several names including Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha , Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami, Greater Eid, and Eid-al-Kabeer. It is a feast of sacrifice that commemorates the obedience, willingness, and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah.

Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated according to the Islamic lunar calendar, usually on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, which is the 12th or last month of the Islamic calendar.