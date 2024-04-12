Baisakhi 2024: Date, History, Significance, Wishes, Poster & Celebration

Vaisakhi is a significant harvest festival and a time of celebration in Punjab, India. The festival has deep historical and cultural significance for a variety of reasons, including the fact that it marks the day in 1699 when Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, founded the Khalsa Panth, a community of soldiers dedicated to fighting tyranny and injustice.

The tradition of Guru worship in Sikhism was eventually established with the establishment of Guru Granth Sahib, which was later deemed the eternal guide for Sikhism. While Vaisakhi is a time for all Punjabis to celebrate, it has a special meaning for Sikhs, as it marks the day the Khalsa Panth was founded.

Baisakhi is a time for farmers to give thanks for the bountiful harvest and pray for future prosperity. It is also a time for marriages and celebrations. In some parts of Punjab, Vaisakhi is also celebrated as the Vaisakha festival, which is associated with the solar new year. It is a time for bathing in sacred rivers, worship, and community fairs. According to mythography, it is believed that Empress Ganga descended to Earth on this day, which led many to take holy dips in rivers like the Ganges, Jhelum, and Kaveri.