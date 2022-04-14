Happy Baisakhi 2022: Vaisakhi Wishes, Images, Posters, Quotes, WhatsApp Status

Baisakhi also marks the beginning of the new year for the people belonging to the Sikh community. It is the day when Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa, in 1699.

People celebrate this auspicious day of Vaisakhi with their loved ones.

Here, we have curated some wishes, images, quotes, posters to your friends, family, relatives and other loved ones and also share as WhatsApp status on this auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.