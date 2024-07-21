Varun Grover Interview | ‘Comedy Has an Incentive to Be Politically Incorrect’

AR: In terms of lyrics, right from the 50s till the 90s there is a whole expanse. There was evolution but at the same time, things were also roughly the same. Referring to the lover with a certain set of words, referring to certain situations with a certain set of words, which may have been informed by Urdu poetry to a significant extent. When you came - and I say this as a non-native speaker so I may be making huge lapses - you introduced a whole lot of words like moh, for instance. Something like Moora I think was about the milieu you were talking about. Boni is a word you hear often, but I’ve never heard it being used in songs. So there are these things you play around with. You have often spoken about being inspired by those earlier lyricists, but you have these words which people may or may not understand but those who understand will revel in it. Where does that come from? How do you look at it? Is it deliberate?

VG: It is deliberate in the sense that every art is deliberate. But my attempt is to do two or three things here. One is to avoid the cliches, to avoid the words that have become boring for me at least. As for the audience, I think people don't get bored of certain words and every song has dil and pyar and mohabbat and ishq etc. They don't get bored and these songs are doing great. For example, a song like Sun raha hai na tu, ro raha hoon main…I love that song, but it has the most simple words, the most used words. But somehow the composition, the singing and the context in the film make it work.

The second thing I’m trying to do is to make a certain kind of language for the Hindi film song. But it depends on the film’s context, the kind of music or the words that directors and composers want in the film. Thirdly, I consciously try to bring in words that I feel are not too complicated but are somehow deemed unmusical. They are not thought of as musical because there is this notion that they aren’t “poetic enough”. Machli is one such word. It appears in one song in Ankhon Dekhi.