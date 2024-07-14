Varun Grover Interview: 'Satyajit Ray Put His Strongest Themes in That One Film'

At that time, the restored prints of Ray’s films were not available. I saw whatever I could. I didn’t want to watch the films he made for children. Back then I didn’t see the Goopy Gyne films and the Feluda films like Shonar Kella. The Feluda films I saw recently, probably in the past 8 years, because they were all on Amazon Prime Video. I’ve seen Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne as well - I’m not a fan of it for two reasons. One it’s a musical and I don’t know the language. Two, it’s a terrible print. So for me, the greatest joy of the film is lost. Now I am learning Bangla and I am hoping that in the next six months, I will be able to…Also, the print quality was really poor.

AR: Oh, are you learning online or with someone’s help?

VG: I’ve got a teacher, I can read a little now. Even write, to an extent. But I don’t understand. Because the teacher doesn’t have time for separate classes on speaking. He just taught me the text and how to read it. I have Rabindranath Tagore’s Shahaj Path which I can read. Usmein jo kavitayen hain, I can read and understand them. I even translated a Tagore poem which got published. Poetry is something I know, so it was relatively easy to translate. So I’m hoping to rewatch everything once I learn the language.

AR: So now there’s another common thread you have with Gulzar saab who reads and understands Bangla and has translated Tagore…

VG: Yes, I think so. But then he was also married to a Bengali….

AR: In the context of Ray’s cinema, you once wrote about Agantuk (1991) and a scene from it. That is a film that I also personally connect with. When one sees Ray’s work, there’s a general view that his later films, especially the last ones he made, are weak films. That is the general perception. Because of his advanced age, he might have taken a few shortcuts here and there - using more interior shots, how he instructed actors etc. Age affects certain filmmakers more than others. I wanted to know your views on Agantuk specifically because you went deep into that scene and you must have seen that film many times. I’d like your views on it as a writer and as a viewer. How do you see that film?

VG: I kind of agree with the general sentiment that his last few films are weaker in terms of technical craft. But I also think that you see the greatness of Ray in these films, especially in Agantuk. In that film, he demonstrated that intellectually, he was as strong as ever and probably stronger. Also, he knew that it was his last film, so he has tried to kind of wrap things up, starting from the Apu Trilogy which was about moving out of your home and seeing the world. That's how he started and then he ends with what you achieve when you see the world. It's like the completion of an arc and that was beautiful. That moved me a lot. And this was the last Ray film I saw - because I watched them almost chronologically. I'm also a big fan of Utpal Dutt. So I wanted to save it for the last. Wasn’t he also there in Seemabadhha?

AR: No, The Middleman (Jana Aranya)

VG: Yes. So, for me, Agantuk was like dessert. I wanted to watch it at the very end. I saw it after a gap of about a year of watching those other films. Here was someone who knew this was his last film, and knew very consciously what kind of message to convey there. And the message landed perfectly. It's like the finale of a great film - if his life were a film, or if his entire filmography were just one film. That is something very few filmmakers have managed to do. I felt Miyazaki had done it when he made Spirited Away. That was at that time his stated last film. It had a message similar to Ray’s, about completing his life journey with a sense of awe and wonderment, all of which were his major themes. It is also slightly autobiographical.

So, I think Ray put his strongest themes in that one film through a character who was very Ray-like. People often say that Soumitra was the alter ego of Ray. You can kind of see that right from Pather Panchali where the boy Apu was his alter ego to Utpal Dutt being his alter ego in his last film, it was a great journey. For me, it was something that really blew me away. The writing, the themes, and the intellectual quest continue. This was something that showed me that he was still very willing to engage and very very capable of engaging. It’s just that… as I read later, he was probably directing from his bed or sitting somewhere and not moving about. So there weren’t a lot of tracking shots or stuff like that. Mostly static and indoors.