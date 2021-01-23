Diamonds Are Not Forever: The Curious Life Of Alexander Jacob 

A 100 years ago, this month — that is, on 10 January 1921 — a bland and an indifferent notice appeared in the Times of India, Bombay, announcing the death of one ‘A M Jacob’, aged seventy-one years. No cause of death was offered, neither was any mention made of any grieving family member or any heartbroken friend, while he was interred at the city’s Sewri Christian Burial Ground on plot number 13, Row B2, Church of North India section.

Priest E J Gentry carried out his burial.

A man whose life provoked three major books and over a thousand newspaper articles globally, died unknown as a recluse. Can you believe it? The person who had brought into India one of the world’s ‘wonder diamonds’ — which is bigger than Koh-i-Noor and is valued at more than Rs 975 crores — died a pauper.