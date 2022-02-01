In Celebration of Langston Hughes – The Man, the Myth, the Legend

When I say the name James Mercer Langston Hughes, I want you to slow the sands of time, to transport back to an era where "the negro was in vogue". Dramatic much? Now, this might sound offensive today but nearly a century ago when Hughes proffered the aforementioned catchphrase, it turned nearly every American head around. He warbled ‘I, Too, Sing America’ and every voice followed in chorus.

Hughes donned many caps – of a poet, novelist, playwright, columnist, and an assertive social activist – he became a writer at a very young age, writing his first piece of jazz poetry in high school itself.

For every poet enthusiast who’s wondering – yes, here’s the man who was one of the former innovators of jazz poetry. Besides leading the renowned Harlem Renaissance, Hughes was most popular for standing as a precursor of the Black Arts Movement in America.