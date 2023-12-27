'I’ll Meet You Yet Again’: How I Played a Small Part in Amrita’s Note to Imroz

Imroz was the third side of the eternal love triangle that people associate Amrita Pritam with. Caught in a loveless arranged marriage at the age of 15, the poet yearned for fondness and care in her adolescence which was cut short too soon.

The only child to her parents, she had lost her mother early. Alone in home when her father went to work, she had invented a boyfriend called Rajan. She writes in her memoirs that she even wrote letters of love to him, and when her father spotted one, she received the first and only slap from the doting dad.

Amrita thought she had found her person in the famous Urdu poet Sahir Ludhianvi. Sahir too was attracted to her but the friendship did not lead to more. It was Imroz who came into her life after the relationship with Sahir reached no fruition and she returned to Delhi, heartbroken.

But she had not lost her obsession and she wrote poem after poem expressing her love which she published in an anthology called Sunehrhe (messages). The messages did not make for a change of heart in Sahir but made her the first woman to win the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1956.

The first meeting with Imroz was a year later in 1957, when Guru Dutt's Pyaasa got released and Mumbai film circles had taken notice of an upcoming artist Inderjit for his design of the posters and other artwork. He was born in Chak Number 36 near Lyallpur (now Faislabad) in undivided Punjab. He had earned a diploma in Art from the famous Mayo School of Art, Lahore, and followed it up with a course in Commercial Art.