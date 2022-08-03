'Women's Work Is Often Met With Silence': Booker Prize Winner Geetanjali Shree

I represent my generation and my time, so I have not taken to the new technology in the same way as a lot of youngsters have. So who am I to say it is terrible or not so terrible? I am sure they know of some wonderful new things to do with the new technology. But for me, there is something about the slower pace which is very important in life. I think a slower pace, stopping to think, stopping to be quiet, letting the clutter get out of you, and some thoughts getting a chance to work themselves inside you are very important.

Those things get lost if they become too fast-paced which seems to become a problem for me. I think literature and art are not about racing by but they are meant to stop you in your tracks. They are not even about immediate understanding and responding. It is about finding quiet in your head so new spaces open up, and you begin to start thinking about life, love, and death, in a new way.