Amazon Quiz Answers 14 February: Winner Gets An Apple iPad Pro
Get ready for some quick questions, as Amazon is back with another quiz. Everyday Amazon India brings an Amazon Quiz session for its customers. Many contestants participate in this quiz from different parts of the country to avail amazing offers and various prizes everyday.
People can participate in the quiz by playing Amazon Quiz at home everyday from 8 am to 12 noon. It can be played on mobile phones only and is not available for desktop users.
Various quiz winners get a chance to win prizes like iPhone X, iPhone Xs, Seagate HDD, GoPro Hero 8 Camera, LG Smartphones, Amazon Pay Balance & many more. To avail, today's Amazon Quiz prize, follow the below-mentioned quiz answers to win an exciting prize.
Amazon Quiz Contest Details
- Amazon Quiz Today's Prize: Apple iPad Pro
- Amazon Quiz Timing: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon (IST)
- Amazon Quiz Contest Date: 14 February 2020
- Amazon Quiz Contest Winner List: 29 February 2020
Amazon Apple iPad Pro Quiz Answers 14 February 2020
Q1 – In which country is it customary for women to give men chocolate on Valentine’s Day?
Answers – Japan
Q2 – The Indian Navy recently launched Operation Vanilla to help which cyclone hit island-nation?
Answers – Madagascar
Q3 – What did the founder of Domino’s give his future wife for their first Valentine’s Day?
Answers – A heart shaped Pizza
Q4 – Toyota is making an electrified fleet of vehicles for which major 2020 event?
Answers – Tokyo Olympics 2020
Q5 – Who recently launched an upgraded geo-imaging web portal called Bhuvan Panchayat 3.0?
Answers – ISRO
Amazon Quiz Contest Previous Prizes
Amazon Quiz Rewards
Each day, there are different rewards up for grabs for winners of the Amazon Quiz. Rewards for the quiz have included products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and ACs. Check how to find the questions for the quiz:
To take the quiz, you first need to log in to the Amazon app. If you have not yet made an account on the app, you can do so by filling in the required information through the Sign Up option.
